LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the continuous drop in gas prices, AAA says that Arkansas drivers are paying the lowest statewide gas price average of the year.

According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $2.78, which is four cents less than last week and 11 cents less than a year ago.

Gas prices have been on a steady decline for nearly three months due to the drop in crude oil prices, AAA said. AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria explained that the constant drop has given drivers some relief at the pumps across the state.

“Arkansas’s gas price average is at the lowest point of the year,” Chabarria said. “Lower crude oil prices are anticipated to translate into continued relief for consumers at the gas pump this December.”

Throughout the state, drivers in Desha County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $3.13. Drivers in Benton County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $2.57.

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $2.89 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging at $2.75 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least with a gas average of $2.69.

Figures show that drivers in Arkansas are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the country. The national gas price average is $3.20.

