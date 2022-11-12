ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring.

32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to 19% of schools in 2019 which is the last year that the state applied letter grades campuses before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the opposite end of the grading spectrum, 85 Arkansas schools, or 8%, received A’s. This is only half of the 16% that received this top letter grade in 2019. The percentage of schools that received B’s went from 30% in 2019 to 20% this year. C-graded increased from 35% in 2019 to 40% this year.