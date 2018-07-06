Arkansas Works Beneficiaries Reminded of New Requirements

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) launched new requirements in June 2018 which requires Arkansas Works beneficiaries to set up online accounts through DHS and report information to the agency each month. This reporting is part of the state's new Medicaid work requirement rules approved by the Trump administration in March.

The new work rule requires beneficiaries to work, volunteer or attend school or job training for at least 80 hours each month unless they meet one of several exemptions. They are also required to report their work each month and failure to do so will cause beneficiaries to lose their benefits.

In 2018, the requirement will apply only to beneficiaries ages 30-49; those ages 19-29 will become subject to the requirement in 2019. (Those in the 50-64 age group will not be subject to the requirement.) Exemptions, according to DHS, include chronic illness, caring for a dependent child or incapacitated person, enrollment in a drug or alcohol abuse treatment program and other categories. However, beneficiaries eligible for an exemption must still create an online account through DHS and report that information to the agency.

The agency mailed a letter to Arkansas Works beneficiaries in early June as well as posted an online step-by-step video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpcZPGrpmmA

"Remember, even if you think you’re exempt from the work requirement, you must still create and link your online account," DHS spokesperson Marci Manley says in the video.

If you need assistance registering online, visit www.access.arkansas.gov. If you need further assistance and are a NARMC patient, contact your NARMC clinic. Trained staff members are available to help if needed.