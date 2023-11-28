BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas was killed after an accident occurred on a highway in Barry County.

Kimberly Rogers, 36, was a passenger in a Jeep traveling eastbound on Missouri 90 in Washburn. The Jeep attempted to pass a car that was making a left turn and was struck.

The Jeep traveled off the roadway and overturned. Rogers was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.

The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the car that was making the left turn had no injuries, according to the crash report.

This is Troop D’s 132nd fatality for 2023.