Arkansas Teachers to Receive Pay Raise Video

LITTLE ROCK - Imagine spending hours in the classroom everyday teaching, and then having to go to a second job to make ends meet. That's the reality for numerous teachers in Arkansas.

One Arkansas teacher works other jobs aside from teaching to support her family of three, but new changes are making her hopeful things are finally changing for teachers.

"I feel here in Arkansas, they do value what we do," Toni Workman, Teacher at Huntsville School District says "They do appreciate our profession."

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed House Bill 1145 into law this year raising the minimum starting salary for teachers.

Under the law, the state will increase the minimum salary by four thousand dollars over the next four years. The state also set aside $60 million for school districts below the minimum to reach the new mandated salary.

While teacher pay is increasing in Arkansas, teachers say this is just a first step in improving the profession in the state.