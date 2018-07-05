Arkansas Senator Speaks on Supreme Court Nominees Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee early next week.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are already preparing for a battle.

Critics say the president's list of 25 candidates is proof he wants the court to overturn decades-old abortion rights cases.

But a Republican close to the president, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, says a nominee's opinion on abortion rights will not be the key issue for him.

"I will focus on judicial philosophy and their understanding of the role of the Supreme Court in our system of government," Cotton said.

Cotton says he's hopeful any nominee will promise to leave the lawmaking to the lawmakers in Congress.