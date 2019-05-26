Arkansas residents evacuate after flood waters enter their homes Video

FORT SMITH, Ar. -- Flood waters continue to rise all across Fort Smith and surrounding communities now that this has been declared a State of Emergency

People from all over the area have come together to help get folks evacuated.

Marcus Bobo has seen flood waters creep up to his home before, but never has he had it come inside. Now he and his neighbors are scrambling to prepare their homes for catastrophic floods.

"The emotions are just all over the place," Bobo said. "I had a lot of family and friends and church members just come over to lend their hand and I've gone to help other people and this neighborhood has been great helping one another we are all trying to do what we can to save what we can."

This small Fort Smith neighborhood has come together over the past few days trying to lend a hand to whoever needs it.

"Within the last few days since Thursday I've seen the most people here in this neighborhood," Bobo said. "I've seen a lot of my friends helping, not just me and my friends but also other people that they necessarily don't know just helping them get out and get evacuated."

People say it looks like the water is moving slowly, but if you turn your back for just a bit it's like the flood extends another foot when you look back.

With this flood and the recent tornado that tore through Fort Smith, people out here say today only shows how strong Fort Smith is.

"Being in a community that's taken all this I think it makes us closer as a group and as a neighborhood because it shows we are here for each other no matter what we need," Bobo said.

While his home is filling with water by the second, Bobo says he can't help but think about those who might not have the same help he does.

"As fortunate as we are, even though we are losing something there are others who are a lot worse and don't have the means to keep going on I wish I could actually do something to help them out," Bobo said.

Another thing this community is having to worry about is the wildlife that's coming out of these flood waters. Homeowners here say they've spotted dozens of snakes coming up looking for dry ground.