Arkansas Reserve Deputy Goes Above and Beyond Video

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. -- An Arkansas Reserve Deputy already puts in hundreds of volunteer hours to serve his community of Saline County -- but this week, he went beyond his regular job duties.

Rebecca Jeffrey tells us his act of kindness might have gone nearly unnoticed if it weren't for a grateful couple who wanted to share their story.

For Reserve Deputy Dwight McInturff, patrolling Saline County isn't always about writing tickets and making arrests.



"I always make a point to meet as many people as I can," McInturff said.

And this week he met Connie Hart.



"I'm running traffic and this lady walks up. I don't know her, she walks up and I can tell that she's hurting," McInturff said.

Small talk turned real talk, and Connie opened up about losing her father, her husband's health and even her lawn mower breaking down.

"One thing after another, things didn't go so well," McInturff said.

Talking with his wife later that night, McInturff had a thought.



"I can't help with her father being gone, I can't make her husband well, but I can mow that grass," McInturff said.

So he did.

At 70 years old, he got on his John Deere and helped a hurting family.



"It was nothing, it was really nothing!" McInturff said.

But it was something to this couple.



"It puts faith in humanity when someone just goes out of their way to help someone and doesn't ask for anything back."

Except he did ask for one thing: Pay it forward.

"Somewhere down the road you're going to be fine again and God will place someone in your path that needs help. Help that person."

McInturff would have rather stayed under the radar.

"People like Deputy Mac just helps bring this community together."

But his gift proves he's armed with not just his badge on his sleeve, but his heart.

By the way, Deputy Mac joked, God only told him to mow one lawn so don't get any ideas.

He said there are hundreds of law enforcement officers in Saline County who are doing things like this all the time without recognition.