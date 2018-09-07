FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. - There's a secret weapon designed to protect our children from online internet sex offenders.

Several federal agencies including ICE and Homeland Security investigators are working with combat war veterans in a different kind of battleground.

When our wounded war veterans come home they often still have the desire to serve their country and community.

There is a federal program designed just for that, utilizing their experience from the military battleground to the cyber battleground.

Marine Sergeant Marshall Kennedy was on his fourth deployment when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan. He lost both legs, suffered severe arm injuries and endured dozens of surgeries. That was 2011. Today the Purple Heart Recipient has another title to add to his life of heroism, Computer Forensic Analyst. He works alongside federal investigators with ICE and Homeland Security to fight against online child predators.

Sergeant Kennedy is also part of the ICE H.E.R.O. Child Rescue Corps. H.E.R.O. stands for "Human Exploitation Rescue Operative." His commitment to this mission is unstoppable.

The program was specifically created for wounded combat veterans to receive intense training about child exploitation, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Nick Nelson, says their knowledge and experience is unmatched.

Since 2016, the forensics program in Arkansas has identified or rescued 22 minor victims in child exploitation cases and helped put the predators behind bars. They can also help in illegal immigration, drug trafficking, human trafficking and more, much of which is discovered through the cyber battleground.