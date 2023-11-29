DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — An Arkansas man was sentenced in court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Douglas County and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Marcelino Sauseda, Jr., 44, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to 13 years and 4 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Sauseda to forfeit to the government $24,830 in drug-trafficking proceeds that were seized by law enforcement.

On Oct. 10, 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was notified that Sauseda, a fugitive with Arkansas warrants, was staying at the Twin Bridges Campground. Officers were able to arrest him in a cabin on the campground.

Investigators found a black bag that contained 196 grams of methamphetamine and a bag with $24,820 in cash. Sauseda admitted the money came from illegal drug sales.

Officers also found a firearm in an air vent.

The press release also stated Sauseda had absconded from parole in Arkansas at the time of this federal offense after being incarcerated for robbery, residential burglary and theft of property related to robbing another person at gunpoint. Sauseda also has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.