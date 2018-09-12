Arkansas Man Sentenced for Stealing Fathers Corvette

TANEY COUNTY, Mo- A man from Arkansas has been sentenced for stealing his fathers Corvette in 2017.

Robert Wayne Files, 39-years-old, has been sentenced to 7 years, concurrently, in prison for second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The charges came after a Highway Patrol investigation in April of 2017. During their investigation, the Patrol found that Files was the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette that was discovered in a ditch beside Route F, in the area of Bull Creek, in Taney County.

According to the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney, the Corvette had been reported stolen by Files’ father, and the investigation found that Files had broken-into his father’s home, gaining access to the Corvette.

Files was suspected of having been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, but no charges were filed relating to that suspicion.