STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Green Forest, Arkansas was killed on Wednesday morning in a single-car crash near Blue Eye.

According to the crash report, Raymond Lasseter, 73, ran off the left side of the road traveling on MO-86 just north of Blue Eye.

Lasseter’s vehicle struck a ditch and overturned. Lasseter was pronounced dead at a hospital in Branson later that day.

The report states that Lasseter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 87th fatality accident in Troop D in 2023