OMAHA, Ark. — An Omaha man died following a head-on crash on March 10.

According to the crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Levi Rogers, 20, was headed east on Highway 14 when he crossed the center line and hit Diane Webber, 70, head-on.

Webber was taken to Cox South in Springfield. Rogers was taken to the Boone County Coroner’s office.