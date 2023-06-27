BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead after a motorcycle pursuit through Baxter County, Arkansas.

Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies received a call on June 27 from a couple at a residence on State Highway 201 North. The couple said a man had been trespassing on their property.

Minutes later, the sheriff’s office received a second call where the caller said there was a loud disturbance at the same residence.

When deputies arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m., the subject fled on his motorcycle down Baxter CR 35.

Deputies pursued and the suspect ultimately crashed into one of the deputy’s vehicles when he turned around to drive away from deputies.

EMS arrived on the scene and tried to perform CPR on the subject, but were unsuccessful.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the Baxter County Coroner’s Office.

He was identified as 42-year-old Jason Dean Lansdown. Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.