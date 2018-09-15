Arkansas Landscapers Head to Carolinas Following Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KARK

BELLA VISTA, Ark -- To help recover and rebuild from some of the damage from Florence, one Arkansas tree company is on the way to lend a hand.

United Tree & Landscaping is preparing to clean up some of the worst areas affected.

"Harvey, Matthew, Isaac, Katrina, we've been to all of them. Sandy," Co-owner Justin Mills said.

Mills is no stranger to natural disasters. His tree removal company has helped in 17 disaster areas across the country.

"Whenever we get there the first week, we work 100 to 120 hours," Mill said.

United Tree & Landscaping is sending 10 people to North Carolina. Taking off first thing Saturday morning, they could be there for 8 weeks or longer.

"We start off usually removing trees off houses, driveways, clearing driveways. Making it so the insurance companies can come in and start rebuilding peoples houses," Mills said.

Sacrificing time with loved ones...

"We both are leaving pregnant wives to go on this trip, and plus his daughter -- she has cancer," Co-owner Casey Williams said.

To lend a helping hand, when its needed the most.

They will start where the eye of the storm hit the North Carolina coast, and move out from there.

"Having a tree on your house is extremely stressful. When someone shows up willing to help, and just provide that security of 'hey it's going to be okay at the end of the day,' that can be the difference having a really bad week," Williams said.

And with any extra room left, Jeff Attlesey has organized relief efforts by collecting donations and preparing to send two water pellets with the crew.

"They will shove stuff under the beds, wherever they have to put it. We'll make it happen whether it's flashlights, batteries, whatever we can get," Attlesey said. "We'll get it on that truck going to the Carolinas. Otherwise, it will be probably next week, and I'm going to try to get another crew or someone else to head that way. No matter what, we'll get it to them."

Hoping Arkansas can make a small dent in the face of devastation.

"We got some good mechanics, we got some real good guys. Everybody is willing to do what it takes to get out there, and get it done and get home" Williams said.

For more information on how you can become involved, contact Jeff Attlesey on Facebook.