Arkansas Health Department Discusses State Efforts to Reduce Suicide-Related Deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Department of Health and the Attorney General’s office came together this morning at the onset of Suicide Prevention Awareness Week to discuss the state’s efforts to reduce the number of suicide-related deaths which occur in the state.

In 2017, 621 people died by suicide, according to a press release. An average of over 1,000 Arkansans call the lifeline each month.

Nathaniel Smith, ADH Director and State Health Officer, spoke in detail about the public health impact of suicide, including the steps the ADH is taking to combat the high rate of suicides in the state. These steps include training community leaders and educators about how to help prevent suicides and running campaigns like “Let’s Talk About It,” which promotes the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to the release.

“Where there’s help, there’s hope,” Smith said. “The Arkansas Department of Health is committed to providing help to Arkansans in the midst of crisis when they need it the most through training community leaders, education, and the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center.”

In 2016, 67 youth between the ages of 10-24 died by suicide.

According to the release, an important component for the suicide prevention program is improving continuity of care and follow-up for youth identified at risk.

The suicide prevention program is creating networks of care for the community to ensure that follow-up care and evidence-based treatments are effectively in place.

“On average fifty Arkansans per month lose their battles with mental illness or depression and too often, family and friends are not aware of or do not understand the sense of hopelessness of their loved one,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Arkansas is one big small town, and we must work together to give hope to those in need and bring awareness across the state in order to save the lives of our neighbors and friends.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Veterans can access the Veteran Crisis Line by calling the national line and pressing 1. Anyone can also text the crisis line by sending TALK to 741741, or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The ADH Injury and Violence Prevention Section works to prevent suicides through education, resources and awareness. To learn more about the trainings and resources that are available for your group, business or school visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/suicide-prevention.