Arkansas flooding update
RIVER VALLEY, Ar. -- Governor Asa Hutchinson and several state and U.S. lawmakers flew over the Arkansas river valley today surveying damage from the historic flooding.
The governor says he's been in contact with President Trump who has promised assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The river crested at 41 feet and has stayed steady.
It is not expected to rise anymore.
