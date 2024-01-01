LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that flu deaths in the state more than doubled in one week.

The ADH weekly Viral Respiratory Diseases report for the week ending Dec. 23 has eight deaths due to influenza in the state for that week. The state now has a total of 14 people who have succumbed to flu during the current season, up from what had been a total of six deaths a week earlier.

The flu season runs from October 2023 to March.

The state continues to rank high for flu activity, with a 10 on the 13-point scale. It had moved from moderate to high activity in the previous week’s report.

Patient deaths due to pneumonia and COVID-19, however, were both down compared to the previous week at 55 and zero, respectively. A week prior 63 patients had succumbed to pneumonia and 14 to COVID-19.

Respiratory illnesses continue to drive up emergency room visits across the state, with 6.88% of admissions for flu, 4.37% for COVID-like Illness and 1.78% for RSV. This compares to 5.34% of admissions for flu, 4.07% for COVID-like illness, and 1.85% for RSV for the week of Dec. 16.

Nationally, CDC estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 54,000 hospitalizations, and 3,200 deaths from flu so far this season.

ADH officials point out in the weekly report that the numbers reported are only a fraction of the actual cases in the state since only flu hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks are reported. The agency also encourages seasonal flu vaccination as the best way to avoid catching the easily spread disease.