LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that flu activity in the state continues to increase.

The ADH respiratory illness report for the week ending Dec. 30, 2023, now ranks Arkansas flu activity as very high, or 11 out of a possible 13 points on the scale ranking. This is the first time a very high ranking was given in this flu season after two weeks of a high activity ranking preceded by several weeks of a moderate activity ranking.

The flu season began on Oct. 1, 2023, and runs through March.

No additional deaths due to flu or COVID-19 were in the week’s report. Pneumonia, however, led to the deaths of 53 patients for the week.

Flu outbreaks in nursing homes moved up to a total of four in the most recent report, after weeks of only one outbreak being reported in the current season.

Respiratory illnesses continue to represent an increasing number of emergency room visits in the state, most notably for flu which made up 8.83% of ER visits this week, compared to 6.88% of admissions for the previous week.

Other respiratory illnesses showed a relatively small change in ER admissions for the week.

ER visits for COVID-like illnesses were at 4.8% for the week, compared to the previous week’s 4.37%. RSV showed a decline at 1.47% of visits for the week compared to the previous week’s 1.78%.

A total of 57 people were admitted to the hospital for flu for the week, with 22 admitted due to COVID-19.

For this flu season, 14 Arkansas patients have died due to flu.

Nationally, CDC estimates that there have been at least 7.1 million illnesses, 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season.

ADH officials point out in the weekly report that the numbers reported are only a fraction of the actual cases in the state since only flu hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks are reported. The agency encourages seasonal flu vaccination as the best way to avoid catching the virus.