PURDY, Mo. — An Arkansas couple is suing Camp Barnabas after their son choked and died last year at the summer camp in Purdy.

Richard and Rebecca Clubbs filed the lawsuit this week in federal court claiming the summer camp, which is geared toward special needs children, was negligent in not properly supervising their son Talmage.

The lawsuit says Talmage got out of bed and choked on debris from the floor after Barnabas staff did not use a protective device the family provided to keep Talmage from crawling or falling out of bed.

Camp Barnabas said in a statement that it is heartbroken by the child’s death and this is not something that has happened before or since.

The full statement from Camp Barnabas can be read below:

The mission of Camp Barnabas since 1994 has been to provide a unique Christian summer camp experience to individuals with special needs, their siblings, and youth from across the United States. Our volunteers, staff, and medical team have a resounding commitment to that mission and serving our Campers, which has enabled us to welcome more than 90,000 Campers over the 29 years we have been blessed to operate Camp Barnabas and serve those who have special needs and who are medically fragile. The tragic loss of life of the Camper identified in the lawsuit filed against Camp Barnabas has broken our hearts and is something we have never before, or since, experienced. This Camper is dearly missed and will continue to be an inspiration as we continue to serve other Campers. Due to the pending lawsuit, Camp Barnabas will not be able to respond further, other than to advise that we will file the truthful and appropriate responses in that lawsuit, despite the allegations that have been lodged against us. Camp Barnabas

The family is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. A court date has not yet been scheduled.