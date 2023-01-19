NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake.

Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties.

According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and found to contain levels of mercury that could make people sick. Pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women planning to be pregnant and children under 7 are especially at risk, according to the ADH. For other people, it’s recommended that they eat two meals of walleye per month or less to avoid consuming too much mercury.

The ADH said that this advisory is specifically for walleye 18 inches or longer.

A meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 to answer the public’s questions. The meeting will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.

Eating fish containing mercury does not cause illness quickly. The effects can build up over time.