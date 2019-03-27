Arkansas AG Supports Robocall Crackdown

ARKANSAS (KNWA) - A proposed bill would enhance penalties for some robo callers in the Natural State.

Right now some robocalls are already a crime including ones from companies you did not give written permission to get calls from.

This bill would change that crime from a Misdemeanor to a Class D Felony.

Senate Bill 514 passed unanimously in the Arkansas Senate Tuesday.

A robocall can come from the same area code or even the same first three digits of your phone number.

The federal communications commission says advanced technology has made these calls more common -- making it a top consumer complaint.

Representative Clint Penzo is a sponsor of the bill and says these calls are more than just inconvenient and says, "there are people out there that are trying to take advantage of people and actually financially harm them and that's probably the most important part about this.”

A Class D Felony is punishable by up to six years in jail or a $10,000 fine

If you get a call, you can file a complaint with the FCC.

