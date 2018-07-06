Ark. Veteran Saves Mom and Child After Car Crashes into Beaver Lake

News

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. -- A veteran is being credited for his quick response after witnessing a vehicle go into a lake in north Arkansas.

Lonnie and Pamela Crim of Mountain Home were at Pigeon Creek Park in Baxter County around 9:00 a.m. Monday when they saw the accident.

Lonnie Crim dove in and was able to free a toddler and her mother from the sinking SUV.

The driver of the vehicle told the couple she had fallen asleep while looking for a place to park and take a nap.

Neither the mother nor the child were injured.

