Ark. Veteran Saves Mom and Child After Car Crashes into Beaver Lake
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. -- A veteran is being credited for his quick response after witnessing a vehicle go into a lake in north Arkansas.
Lonnie and Pamela Crim of Mountain Home were at Pigeon Creek Park in Baxter County around 9:00 a.m. Monday when they saw the accident.
Lonnie Crim dove in and was able to free a toddler and her mother from the sinking SUV.
The driver of the vehicle told the couple she had fallen asleep while looking for a place to park and take a nap.
Neither the mother nor the child were injured.
(photo by Pamela Crim)
More Stories
-
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
2:15…
-
TOKYO (AP) - The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko…
-
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe…