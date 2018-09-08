Area Roads Flood Friday Night as Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon Arrive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- Reports of flooding poured in Friday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon arrived in the Ozarks.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department asked residents to be careful on roads as the department had received reports of roads flooding. Some roads in the area closed.

The National Weather Service in Springfield said it had received reports of heavy rainfall and flash flooding throughout the area.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Camden, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Miller, Phelps, Polk and Pulaski counties until 12:30 a.m.