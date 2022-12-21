SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to school districts in Greene County announcing their closures in preparation for Thursday’s severe winter weather, other organizations, services, and departments will be closing as well.

The closures include:

Christian County Health Department, Dec. 22-23.

Christian County government offices and courthouse, Dec. 22-23.

Lawrence County government offices and courthouse, Dec. 22.

Springfield-Greene County Public Library District branches will delay their openings to 10 a.m. on Dec. 22.

This article will be updated as more announce their closures.