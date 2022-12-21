SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to school districts in Greene County announcing their closures in preparation for Thursday’s severe winter weather, other organizations, services, and departments will be closing as well.
The closures include:
- Christian County Health Department, Dec. 22-23.
- Christian County government offices and courthouse, Dec. 22-23.
- Lawrence County government offices and courthouse, Dec. 22.
- Springfield-Greene County Public Library District branches will delay their openings to 10 a.m. on Dec. 22.
This article will be updated as more announce their closures.