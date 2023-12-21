ST. LOUIS – Following the right rules when using your high beams is very important in Missouri, especially when traveling in bad weather. Following the law makes sure that drivers are polite on the road in all kinds of conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to use their headlights in a way that doesn’t shine straight into the eyes of the other driver when you’re driving and another car is coming up behind you, or you’re following them by 300 feet.

“Whenever the driver of a vehicle approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet or is within 300 feet to the rear of another vehicle traveling in the same direction, the driver shall use a distribution of light or composite beam so aimed that the glaring rays are not projected into the eyes of the other driver,” the law states.

All regular vehicles must have two approved headlights in the front, one on each side at the same level. Most motorcycles should have at least one lamp and no more than two. If a motorcycle has a sidecar or other attachment, it should have a light on the outside that can shine a white light in front of the bike.

Missouri drivers who have cars or trucks with only one headlight are taking a risk. There is no clear law that says you can’t have more than two headlights, but Missouri says drivers need two to run the vehicle.

Other times to use your headlights are when the weather is bad. Missouri law states “You must use your headlights any time weather conditions require the use of your windshield wipers.”

Proper headlight usage is important; there is even a law that states you cannot use colored headlights. Remember to align those headlights with the law, not only in clear conditions but especially when weather conditions demand increased visibility.