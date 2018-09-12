AR Lawmakers Review Teacher Retirement Systems Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas lawmakers reviewed the state's two largest retirement systems at the capitol today.

Two committees heard from the teacher and public employees retirement systems among other pension experts.

Representative Doug House says the meeting was to make sure every retiree and beneficiary gets every dollar they have been promised.

House stresses he and his colleagues have no plans to merge the systems or create a 401K program for their members.

"I'm really disappointed that some responsible people spread those kind of rumors among our retirees and members. That kind of thing panics people, scares them to death," says State Representative Doug House R-North Little Rock.

The retirement systems have not gone under a review like this since 1985.

