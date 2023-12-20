JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have warned of five lead poisoning cases in children linked to applesauce products.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is urging residents to “immediately dispose” of several products as part of a FDA recall.

The FDA has been investigating “elevated levels of lead” in certain applesauce products for several weeks and issued a recall on Nov. 9.

According to the FDA and Missouri DHSS, the following applesauce products are part of the recall:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches – including 3-packs.



*WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online outlets. Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack.



*Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack were sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores. Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.



*Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches were sold at Weis grocery stores.

Missouri DHSS says it’s working with local public health agencies are working to ensure these products are not available for sale in Missouri.

According to Missouri DHSS, lead is toxic to humans. Children under six years old and pregnant women are the highest risk groups for severe lead poisoning illness.

Short-term symptoms of lead poisoning may include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia. Long-term symptoms may include fatigue, muscle aches, constipation, brain fog, tremors, weight loss or behavioral issues.

