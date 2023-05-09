SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri-based manufacturers are dealing with problems they say won’t be going away anytime soon.

Workforce shortages, supply chain issues and overall support for the industry are affecting how they operate.

Michael Eaton, executive director of the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, tells me while many companies are operating 25% below capacity, a new partnership with an app called Veryable is making huge strides in targeting those problems.

“Businesses that embrace these flexible schedule options and opportunities have seen about at 38% increase in production. That’s amazing,” said Eaton.

The app connects manufacturing and logistics companies with pre-vetted workers and skilled laborers looking for a job.

Eaton tells me using the app makes it easier to find employees, eliminates the need for overtime and decreases turnover rates.

He says workforce issues will remain a huge concern over the course of the next three to five years but tells me this app provides higher productivity for employers and is a win-win scenario for workers as well.

“Of course, the first thing that pops into people’s minds is that, “Oh, it’s a temp agency.” It’s not a temp agency. It is truly designed for the individuals who want to control their flexible schedules,” said Eaton.

Since Veryable was founded in 2017, the app has grown 300% and looks to target the growing area here in the Ozarks.