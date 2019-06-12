Apartment building is being built for children aging out of foster care Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Children aging out of foster care will soon have a new place to call home.

Construction is underway on an apartment complex on East Norton Road in Springfield.

It's all an expansion of the Footsteps Transitional Living Program with the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

There will be eight one bedroom apartments for young adults who are 18 to 21 years old.

VP of operations Casey Wray says an office is also being built next to the complex which will help transition these kids to living independently. "Can they pay their rent? Do they have a job that's viable that's going to pay their rent. Do they have the support system that they need? Do they have these things that are going to equip them to be ready? So our goal is that when they age out, that could be a terrifying time, our hope is that it's a real stable time "

The project is expected to be completed at the end of this year or early next year.