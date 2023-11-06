This week’s Athlete of the Week is the FAIR GROVE VOLLEYBALL TEAM.

The Eagles won the Class 2 state championship on Saturday November 4th in Cape Girardeau.

Fair Grove swept Arcadia Valley in the semifinals three sets to none.

But the Eagles faced a tougher task in the title match.

Fair Grove rallied to win the fourth set 25-21 and took the championship with a 15-5 win in the fifth and deciding set.

It was the Eagles fourth trip to the volleyball final four, but their first state championship.

Congratulations to the Fair Grove volleyball team our athletes of the week.

