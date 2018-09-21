Answer Man: Who Was Tom Watkins? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Answer Man: I've noticed a Tom Watkins neighborhood, a Tom Watkins park with a Tom Watkins community center, a Tom Watkins garden and a Tom Watkins Elementary School. Who was - or is - Tom Watkins? - Curtis Millsap, Greene County.



Tom Watkins, born during the Civil War, died in 1963 at age 98. He was a banker.

In fact, he was one of two employees when Citizens Bank opened in Springfield in 1902.

None of that explains why the Missouri House of Representatives passed a resolution when Watkins died calling him "one of the most loved men in the history of Greene County."



Not that I have anything against bankers, but why was this banker so beloved?

(The land was purchased by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board in 1960 - three years before he died - and immediately named after him.)

Why is there a Tom Watkins Elementary School at 732 W. Talmage St.?

(Watkins was on the board of education from 1924 to 1933.)

Why is there a Tom Watkins Neighborhood in northwest Springfield, with its own association and Facebook page?

The answer involves the Great Depression.

Watkins was president of Citizens Bank during the Great Depression, the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world. It lasted from 1929 to 1939.

The resolution I mentioned also states:

"Many an Ozarker got his start in business through assistance from Watkins and he personally or through the bank tided many farmers over during the Depression. "He was known throughout the state as a great man."



When Tom Watkins died, the Great Depression had ended just 24 years earlier.

Tom Watkins found a way for folks to keep their farms when times were as tough as they have ever been.



People remembered his kindness.

I have found that to be true. It is the kindness bestowed on us when we most need it that seeps deepest into our memory.

According to the News-Leader, 700 people attended his funeral.

Observers said several hundred more passed by and moved on when it was obvious the facilities of the mortuary could not accommodate them.



Dr. Robert M. Good, then president emeritus of the School of the Ozarks, gave the eulogy.

"We'll all lift our heads higher and live better lives because we knew this man," he said.

"He lived a good life - full of beauty. He had a twinkle in his eye as he approached you."

Good said Watkins had "a tender heart for all who were having a hard time. ... His religion is not tucked up his coat sleeve."



He made loans to people "for what they are rather than what they have," he said.

Further, Watkins understood that "none of us is wholly good."

He then quoted from the Bible, the words of Jesus:



"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."