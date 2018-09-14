Answer Man: Was Odd Building in Douglas County a Missile Silo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader [ + - ] Video

Steve Pokin from the Springfield News-Leader joins us this morning. You're the Answer Man - what question will you be answering today?

Answer Man: On Highway 14 between Dogwood and Elkhead there is a strange structure with a tower. I've lived in Douglas County my whole life and for years have heard rumors it was once a missile silo. - a reader in Ava

This question sounded familiar - only without the suggestion that the structure was a missile silo.

Before I drove to the site with photographer Nate Papes, we found the location on Google satellite images.

We looked at it and Nate's first guess was that it was an FAA building similar to the one I wrote about in August 2015. That building was about 10 miles north of Springfield on the west side of Highway 13.

That building - the one I wrote about in 2015 - is owned and operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

That building houses equipment for a national short-range radio navigation system that enables aircraft to stay on course.

The tracking system is called VHF, Omnidirectional, Radio Range - or VOR.

It sends out a 360-degree radio signal that aircraft pick up. The objective, according to the FAA website, is to maintain a highly reliable, safe and efficient ground-based navigation system for aircraft.

The building off of Highway 13 is not staffed and has been around 30 to 40 years.

Now, back to Nate and I in the car. We are headed to Douglas County. I'm driving.

Me: Surely, this cannot be a former missile silo. At least it's a nice day for a drive.

Nate: You heard about the nuclear missile accident that occurred years ago in a launch silo near Damascus, Arkansas, right?

Me: You heard about the Japanese attack on Springfield in 1941?

OK, the Arkansas accident was real. Nate is right.

In September 1980 a Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile with a 9-megaton nuclear warhead was involved in an explosion that killed a man.

The missile was in a silo near Damascus, which is 53 miles north of Little Rock ... and, I might add, only 104 miles south of where Nate and I were headed on Wednesday.

In 1980, two airmen working on the missile dropped a socket, which fell 80 feet and caused a leak in the missile's first-stage fuel tank.

The area was evacuated and the fuel leak caused an explosion.

The warhead was tossed through the air and landed about 100 feet from the launch complex's entry gate. Safety measures prevented detonation or loss of radioactive material.

We arrive at the site and the building is some 300 yards from a locked gate. It is much farther from the locked gate of the similar structure I wrote about and photographed in 2015.

Fortunately, Nate is a professional photographer and he has very big lens that makes cattle get up from shade and water to scurry away.

On the locked gate is a sign that says:

"This facility is used in FAA air traffic control. Loss of human life may result from service interruption. Any person who interferes with air traffic control or damages or trespasses on this property will be prosecuted under federal law."

It is the same structure that I wrote about three years ago - only in a different location.

Which makes me wonder: How many of these buildings are there? Is the technology still good? Are such buildings still being constructed by the FAA? How many more Answer Man questions will I receive about these buildings?

So I called the man who was my source in the 2015 story - Brent Cline, air traffic manager at the Springfield Branson National Airport.

I discover he has since retired. Instead, I talk to his replacement, Mark Scully, who tells me I must first contact the FAA's public information officer in Des Plaines, Illinois, near Chicago.

"The FAA has thousands of different ground-based navigational aids located throughout the nation. There are many different types," spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said via email.

" I am not sure of exactly which type the one you speak of could be, and if it is joint with the DOD, NWS, etc. I would have to do research. But, for the purposes of your answer, we have many of these installations nationwide, quite a few of which are being decommissioned because of the use of more efficient satellite-based systems."

