LICKING, Mo. — An inmate has died at the Licking Correctional Center.

Wayne Johnston, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:54 a.m. today, June 13. He was serving multiple life sentences for 10 counts of sodomy. He began his sentence on April 7, 1997.

The cause of Johnston’s death is unknown. An autopsy will be conducted.

In 2022, a dozen men died at the facility, mostly from drug overdoses. Seven inmates died over the course of one month. A staff member was arrested for sneaking drugs into the facility.

OzarksFirst will update this article once the results of the autopsy are released.