Another Mayor Assassinated in Philippines

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 04:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 05:46 AM CDT

CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines -- A second mayor has been shot dead in two days in the Philippines - this time north of Manila

According to a police report, Mayor Ferdinand Bote was shot dead in Cabanatuan City.

CNN Philippines is reporting he was shot "by a still unidentified motorcycle-riding suspect," 

It appears to have been a drive-by shooting, with Bote hit multiple times while riding in his car. 

According to the police report. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. 

Bote's murder came a day after another mayor, Antonio Halili, was killed by a sniper bullet. 

