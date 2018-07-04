Another Mayor Assassinated in Philippines
CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines -- A second mayor has been shot dead in two days in the Philippines - this time north of Manila
According to a police report, Mayor Ferdinand Bote was shot dead in Cabanatuan City.
CNN Philippines is reporting he was shot "by a still unidentified motorcycle-riding suspect,"
It appears to have been a drive-by shooting, with Bote hit multiple times while riding in his car.
According to the police report. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Bote's murder came a day after another mayor, Antonio Halili, was killed by a sniper bullet.
More Stories
-
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib…
-
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Russian authorities have sent a new…
-
If you're firing up the barbecue today to celebrate the 4th of July,…