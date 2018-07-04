Another Mayor Assassinated in Philippines Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines -- A second mayor has been shot dead in two days in the Philippines - this time north of Manila

According to a police report, Mayor Ferdinand Bote was shot dead in Cabanatuan City.

CNN Philippines is reporting he was shot "by a still unidentified motorcycle-riding suspect,"

It appears to have been a drive-by shooting, with Bote hit multiple times while riding in his car.

According to the police report. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Bote's murder came a day after another mayor, Antonio Halili, was killed by a sniper bullet.