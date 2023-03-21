MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — An anonymous donor has given money to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to fund renovating and remodeling a new space.

According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Home citizen who wishes to remain anonymous donated $10,000 to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Foundation, Inc. to remodel a former law office.

Recently, the Baxter County Quorum Court approved the purchase of the former Carney Law Office building, located at the intersection of Seventh Street and Elm Street, next to the Baxter County Detention Center.

The release states the intent of the purchase was to provide additional space for county employees, specifically the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has taken possession of the building and is already working on renovating and remodeling the space.