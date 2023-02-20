Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the end of February, annual hunting and fishing permits will expire.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding people that 2022 permits for small game, fishing and combination hunting and fishing permits will expire on Feb. 28.

Those who want to hunt in 2023 can purchase a permit through the MDC website or free apps. Hunters and anglers can opt to have their permits automatically renew.

A Missouri fishing permit for a resident of the state costs $12 and lasts until February of the following year. Trout permits are separate and cost $10.

Small game hunting permits are $10 and combination hunting and fishing permits are $19. To get a hunting permit, you have to provide the MDC with a hunter education certificate through email or fax.