Annual Dog Swim Makes a Splash in Springfield

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 09:14 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 09:14 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An annual tradition in Springfield signaling the unofficial end of summer.

We're talking about at the "Dog Swim" at Fassnight Pool.

"They play ball, they swim at home as well as if we can get them out to the lake, they really enjoy going out to the lake," dog owner Lory Hobbs said.

 "All the proceeds every bit of it goes back to Cruse Dog Park," Jeff Putman, Community Recreations Supervisor for Springfield, said. "It goes into our funds so we can make improvements to the park."

 "As far as I know he's never been the water," dog owner James Michael said. "He's got a little wading pool at home and he won't get in either."

