Animal Advocates Try to Save Cold Strays Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- While most of us are thinking of ways to warm ourselves this time of year, animal advocates like Pamela Engle with Forgotten Felines are thinking of those four-legged friends fending for themselves.

"I love seeing that there are cats that are out of the weather, staying warm and finding a place to hunker down," Engle says.

She's not alone. Others like MSU student, Aakanksha Rawat are also concerned. Concerned enough to purchase some of Engles boxes.

"Near our apartment complexes, there are a bunch of abandoned cats because it's a student housing area basically,” she says. “So students get cats and then realize they can't afford to take them when they move so they just abandon them thinking that cats can fend for themselves and those are house cats so they need some help, especially when it's freezing and it's so windy out."

But how much danger are outdoor pets and strays really in?

Veterinarian Michael Reid says possibly a lot, depending on how small they are.

"We see frozen feet sometimes from where their paws have gotten wet,” he says. “Best thing to do is keep them inside."

That's why as this winter weather continues you might see a few of Engle's boxes out and about.

Each one, representing some fraction of the community do its part to save these strays from their

"I love being a volunteer for a community that has done a lot for animals in need," Engle says.