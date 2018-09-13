Anheuser-Busch to Send Truckloads of Drinking Water for Florence Relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Anheuser-Busch is sending more than 300,000 cans of emergency drinking water to communities along the East Coast.

The delivery is in response to requests from local wholesalers and the American Red Cross to help prepare communities threatened by the worsening Category 2 storm.

As employee safety is the foremost and primary concern, Anheuser-Busch is closely monitoring the storm and is taking action to ensure colleagues in the region, including at their Williamsburg, Virginia brewery, are safe and prepared.

The emergency drinking water will be sent to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners who will work with the American Red Cross, the South Carolina National Guard, and other local partners to distribute the water to those in need.

The water will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water so as to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has provided more than 79 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.