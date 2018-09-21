Analyst: Trump Rally Impact on Senate Race Video

President Donald Trump is expected in the Ozarks later on this afternoon, to rally support for U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Hawley.

Our KOLR10 political analyst Dr. Brian Calfano is here to explain what a presidential visit means -- in what's expected to be a close race against Democrat incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill.



"Showing up to the region to say Billy and Roy are doing great up in Washington, and to send some help to our Republican Senator Mr. Blunt in the form of Josh Hawley... these are all things you can expect to hear from the President tonight.

And I would expect you'll find that most people in the crowds and at JQH are more than happy to cheer those recommendations. Now, what if you're one of those people who can't stand the President? Voted against him in 2016 and will do it again in about two years?

You may not like the fact the President's showing up, but you also have the constitutional right to protest. There certainly will be protests against the President and his visits. Feel free to join in. And also feel free to tune into our coverage tonight throughout the evening. We'll be covering the entire event live to tell you what the President says and give you some context about the visit itself."

Protests both for and against Trump are expected Friday.