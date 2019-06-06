An Inside Look at Ripley's New "Top Ops" attraction Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- We first told you months ago that Ripley's Entertainment was replacing "Ride the Ducks" with a brand-new attraction on the Branson strip -- and It's called, "Top Ops."

The attraction is now officially open to the public and we took a look inside.

"It's five missions under one roof, so we have five different games. We want you to come, compete against your friends -- compete against your family," said Suzanne Smagala, Public Relations Manager for Top Ops.

Smagala gave KOLR 10 a tour of the facility.

"It's a sense of team building and competition -- and knowing that you did as well as you can," Smagala said.

Visitors can hone their sharp shooting skills with target training, or if you're into a little more action, there's laser tag - with a group of other players all on a mission.

There's also a reaction control room. The object is for players to deactivate as many buttons as they can, as fast as they can.

Outside of the building, even more challenges.



"We have our huge 12-thousand square foot interactive outdoor maze," said Smagala, "So, you have to kind of manage your way through it. But, we also have around every corner, different games and interactives, so there's lots of things to do inside the maze."

Michigan tourists Laniqua Gray and Quejhianna Smith found out that laser maze was not Gray's forte'.

"It was fun, Gray said, "I mean I pretty much suck at it cause I touched most of them, but no, it was really fun."

"She kept touching the lines and messing up the lasers, but it was fun," said Smith.

To show their appreciation to the first responders in the community, Branson Top Ops is offering something special.

"Branson Top Ops is donating 10-percent of all admission proceeds to first responders in Branson, Taney and Stone County ..fire, ems and police. But, with a minimum of 100-thousand dollars," Smagala said.

June 8th and 9th, Top Ops will honor the community with their "Local Appreciation." All residents of Stone and Taney Counties get in free those two days only.

First responders will receive discounted admission all year.