Amber Alert Cancelled for Kansas Teen
MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posted on their Twitter account that the missing person alert for the Kansas teen, 13-year-old Amber Rewerts-Schiavoni has been canceled.
The post says she was located in Twin Cities.
The Lenexa Police Department also posted, confirming it was Schiavoni who was found. They also noted the man who was with her is now in custody.
