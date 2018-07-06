AMBER ALERT: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kansas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Lenexa Police Department

LENEXA, Ks. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Amber Rewerts Schiavoni.

Schiavoni has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Sons of Anarchy t-shirt and black jeans.

Schiavoni told her parents she was walking to Oak Park Mall in Overland Park around 1 p.m. yesterday, July 4.

She is believed to be with 23-year-old Deshon White. White is 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black t-shirt. He has afro style hair dyed orange and is known to pull it back into a short ponytail.

Lenexa Police believe the two took a Greyhound Bus from Kansas City, Missouri, to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Lenexa Police Department

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Lenexa Police Department

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or KC CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.