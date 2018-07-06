News

AMBER ALERT: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kansas

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 03:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 04:39 PM CDT

LENEXA, Ks. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Amber Rewerts Schiavoni.

Schiavoni has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Sons of Anarchy t-shirt and black jeans.

Schiavoni told her parents she was walking to Oak Park Mall in Overland Park around 1 p.m. yesterday, July 4.

She is believed to be with 23-year-old Deshon White. White is 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black t-shirt. He has afro style hair dyed orange and is known to pull it back into a short ponytail.

Lenexa Police believe the two took a Greyhound Bus from Kansas City, Missouri, to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or KC CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

