AMBER ALERT: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kansas
LENEXA, Ks. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Amber Rewerts Schiavoni.
Schiavoni has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Sons of Anarchy t-shirt and black jeans.
Schiavoni told her parents she was walking to Oak Park Mall in Overland Park around 1 p.m. yesterday, July 4.
She is believed to be with 23-year-old Deshon White. White is 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black t-shirt. He has afro style hair dyed orange and is known to pull it back into a short ponytail.
Lenexa Police believe the two took a Greyhound Bus from Kansas City, Missouri, to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or KC CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
