Alton Man Dies After Motorcycle Hits a Deer
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. -- An Alton, Missouri, man died Friday after his motorcycle hit a deer early Friday morning.
Around 12:25 a.m., 29-year-old Marshall S. Williams was headed west on Route AA, 6 miles east of Alton, when his motorcycle struck a deer.
He was pronounced dead almost an hour later.
This marks Troop G's 30th fatality in 2018. At this time last year, Troop G had 19 fatalities.
