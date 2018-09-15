Alton Man Dies After Motorcycle Hits a Deer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy to MGN Online

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. -- An Alton, Missouri, man died Friday after his motorcycle hit a deer early Friday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m., 29-year-old Marshall S. Williams was headed west on Route AA, 6 miles east of Alton, when his motorcycle struck a deer.

He was pronounced dead almost an hour later.

This marks Troop G's 30th fatality in 2018. At this time last year, Troop G had 19 fatalities.