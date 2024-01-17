While winter was slow to arrive, January reminded the Ozarks of the power of Mother Nature’s deep freeze. In the first half of January, high temperatures have been nearly 10 degrees below normal. Will we see a warm-up for February? The Climate Prediction Center says, “yes.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the Ozarks has a 50-70% chance of seeing temperatures above average for the last week of February.

While temperatures are expected to be above average, the chance of precipitation is also above average.

As we look ahead to the three-month prediction for January, February, and March temperature predictions are closer to normal.

Overall, during January, the average high temperature was 35.4°. The average high temperature up to this point of the month is 44°.

