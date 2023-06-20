SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts will be hosting rock legend Alice Cooper this summer.

According to Hammonshall.com, Alice Cooper will be stopping by Springfield on his Too Close for Comfort Tour on August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23.

Cooper’s new album “Road” debuts on August 25, 10 days after the Springfield show.

According to Alicecooper.com, Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.