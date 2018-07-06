AL Train Derailment Blocks 2 Railroad Crossings Video

PELL CITY, Ala. -- An early morning train derailment Thursday blocked two two railroad crossings blocked in Pell City, Alabama.

Jonathan Glass, manager public relations with Norfolk Southern, said a total of 25 rail cars derailed. Seven were multi-level autorack rail cars transporting vehicles, four were intermodal rail cars loaded with shipping containers and 14 were empty.

The train derailed at the Wolf Creek Road South crossing around 3:30 a.m., according to the St. Clair County EMA.

Both the Wolf Creek and Mill Pond Road railroad crossings are blocked, according to authorities.

There are no reports of injuries and no hazardous materials were involved. Two shipping containers involved in the derailment reportedly spilled a nonhazardous powdery resin material that has been contained on site.

(WBRC for CNN)