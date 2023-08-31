SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A piece of American history has taken a quick pit stop in Springfield.

The AirPower History tour brings iconic World War II aircraft to cities across the country and you have the chance to fly in one.

The tour offers much more than just a history lesson on the aircraft. Public Information Officer with the AirPower History tour, Jacques Robitaille said it’s a way to honor the lives of the brave soldiers who fought in the war.

“These aircraft are instrumental in winning the Second World War. They represent the bravery and valor of our young men that went off to fight that war and represent the sacrifices that our women made at home who built the aircraft,” said Robitaille.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Expedia office complex at the Springfield-Branson National Airport, the AirPower History tour offers an inside look at what pilots flew in World War II

Some of the aircraft they have on display are the B-29 Superfortress, T-6 Texan, and a P-51 Mustang which will arrive today around noon.

Tickets for adults are $20 and children under 10 can take the tour for free. You can book a ride on these aircraft on their website with starting prices for one of their aircraft at $195.

“A lot of people come out who have a connection with the plane. Yesterday we had a couple of very special veterans that came up and we were honored to have them out here.”

The last day to view the aircraft is Monday, September 4th.