Airbnb Hosts Offer Free Temporary Housing to Evacuees and First Responders

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

VIRGINIA - Airbnb activated its "Open Homes" program Tuesday to allow its hosts to offer free temporary housing to Hurricane Florence evacuees and first responders.

Since Airbnb activated the program, more than 130 hosts offered housing for Hurricane Florence evacuees, emergency relief workers, and volunteers.

For more details, check out Airbnb.

