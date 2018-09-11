Airbnb Hosts Offer Free Temporary Housing to Evacuees and First Responders
VIRGINIA - Airbnb activated its "Open Homes" program Tuesday to allow its hosts to offer free temporary housing to Hurricane Florence evacuees and first responders.
Since Airbnb activated the program, more than 130 hosts offered housing for Hurricane Florence evacuees, emergency relief workers, and volunteers.
For more details, check out Airbnb.
